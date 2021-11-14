Hartselle Marchbanks Samford 1112

Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks signed Friday to play college basketball at Samford University in Birmingham. Last season, Marchbanks was a Class 6A first-team All-State selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. She averaged 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and four steals a game, and Hartselle (25-3) advanced to the Northwest Region finals. The Samford Bulldogs are a NCAA Division I program coached by Carley Kuhns and compete in the Southern Conference. [JIM MEADOWS/COURTESY PHOTO]
