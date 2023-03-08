HARTSELLE — Hartselle's home opener didn't go as planned Tuesday night.
After 11 games on the road, the Tigers were happy to be back home for the first time this season. However, the homecoming was spoiled as Helena defeated the Tigers 6-3.
Hartselle outhit the Huskies 9-4, but a bevy of mistakes cost them the win.
The Tigers committed four errors, gave up six walks and allowed two unearned runs in Tuesday's loss, a trend head coach William Booth said followed them from the Perfect Game tournament at Hoover this past weekend.
"We had issues with that this past weekend," Booth said. "I was hoping we would shake it off, but I guess it carried over."
The game was scoreless after two innings before Helena broke open the tie with an RBI single in the third. The run was possible thanks to an error that allowed the scoring run on base.
Arkansas signee Jack Smith pitched the first three innings, allowing just one hit and one run with six strikeouts.
However, after he exited the prior to the fourth inning, the game fell apart.
The Huskies scored five runs in the top of the fourth, with the runs coming off two hits, a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch.
Hartselle attempted a comeback, scoring a run each in the fourth, fifth and six innings. The Tigers struggled to get runs across though, stranding a total of 12 runners.
Struggling to score is unusual for Hartselle this season. The Tigers are averaging more than six runs a game.
"I'm not sure what happened there. I guess it was just one of those nights," Booth said.
Eli Tidwell was the star of the game for Hartselle, finishing with three hits. Coleman Mizell added a hit and an RBI.
Despite Tuesday's struggles, Booth remained positive.
"This is a talented team with a lot of guys back from last year," he said. "We'll get it figured out."
--
Hartselle 8, Helena 7: The Tigers won Game 2 of their doubleheader Tuesday night in a high scoring shootout.
Cam Palahach hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the final inning to score Coleman Mizell and the winning run.
Lawson Williams led the team with three hits and two RBIs. Mizell had two hits and two RBIs.
