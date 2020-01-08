HARTSELLE — A man with a history of turning around teams after a losing season will be the next head football coach at Hartselle High.
The school board — in a unanimous decision during a special meeting Tuesday — hired Jasper’s Bryan Moore to be the Tigers' seventh head coach since the 1950s.
“We’re excited to be here,” Moore said. “Hartselle is one of the best jobs in Alabama. The tradition here is so strong.”
He replaces Bo Culver, who resigned in November after one season as head coach in Hartselle. His team finished with a 4-7 mark and lost in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Moore, 34, was selected from among 74 applicants from five states and will likely start his duties in Hartselle this month, Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said.
He will teach physical education, and strength and conditioning. His annual pay, which includes his teaching salary and supplement as a coach, will be between $95,000 and $100,000.
“There are some final details we’re working out about his compensation,” Jones said.
Hartselle will serve as the third stop and begin the sixth season in Moore's head coaching career. The year before he took over at Eufaula, the team was 5-6. He guided the Eufaula Tigers to three consecutive winning seasons and three appearances in the state playoffs. His overall record at Eufaula was 26-9.
He then became Jasper's head coach and took over a team that went 3-7 the year before he arrived. In his first season in 2018, he guided the Vikings to an 11-2 record and a trip to the third round of the playoffs. Jasper was ranked No. 1 in Class 5A for most of the 2019 season before losing in the playoffs and finishing with an 11-1 mark.
“Hartselle has a storied program, and football is important to this community and school system,” board president Daxton Maze said. “It’s paramount that we have to right person to lead our student-athletes on and off the field and I think Moore is perfect for this.”
Maze, a Hartselle graduate, complimented Principal Brad Cooper and Athletic Director Pat Smith for the process they used to hire Moore. He said another positive was administrators got a candidate who will be able to come immediately and start getting athletes ready for spring practice.
Cooper said that in addition to the 74 applicants and before they conducted any interviews, he and Smith reached out to other coaches in successful situations to see if they would be interested in the Hartselle job.
“These coaches told us they were happy in their situations so we looked at the applicant pool we had,” he said.
Cooper said Hartselle had a strong list of candidates to select from, but Moore’s high integrity, morals, vision and organization “made him the most impressive candidate.”
He said Moore already had a plan and was able to communicate what he wanted to accomplish in Hartselle.
“We expect him to start in Hartselle next week,” Cooper said.
Before getting his first head coaching job at Eufaula, Moore served as offensive coordinator at Opelika High five seasons.
He graduate from Auburn University in 2007 with a degree in social science education and earned a master’s in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University Irvine in California.
Jones said Moore and his wife, Lindsey, have three children.
