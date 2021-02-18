HARTSELLE — It was the perfect symbol for the kind of night the Hartselle Tigers had. Luke Ward’s shot sailed through the air, seemingly on its way into the basket, only to roll out and fall to the floor.
The missed shot, and the ensuing buzzer, brought to an end not only a magical basketball game, but a magical season for the No. 1 ranked team in Class 6A.
The top-ranked Hartselle Tigers fell to No. 7 Pinson Valley on Wednesday night, 62-59, in the sub-regional round of the postseason. The loss brings Hartselle’s final record to 25-4.
The Tigers didn’t have their best game offensively, going ice cold from beyond the 3-point line for much of the night.
“It was an off night. I thought we played a little tight,” said head coach Faron Key. “Give credit to them, they played a great game. But I didn’t think we played our best.”
Pinson Valley opened the game on an 8-0 run as Hartselle couldn’t buy a bucket. However, the Tigers finally found life late in the first period as they exploded to take a 19-13 lead. Brody Peebles had 15 points in the first quarter.
Hartselle stretched their lead to 10 in the second quarter, but Pinson Valley came back to go into the half with a 36-32 advantage.
“When you go back and look at the last three minutes of the first half were killer,” Key said. “We had an eight-point lead shooting techs (technical foul free throws) and we went in the half down four. When you take the game apart, those last three minutes, it really matters in a game like this.”
Hartselle played catch-up the rest of the game, finally cutting the lead to 60-59 with 56 seconds left.
“There were a couple things we tried to do late, but the main thing is we wanted to get a shot off,” said Key. “I thought we had a couple good looks, but you just can’t get to that point.”
Peebles led the Tigers with 39 points in his final game at Hartselle. Trent Wright finished with seven.
“When made our schedule this year to prepare us for this kind of game, this was a Final Four-type game,” Key said. “We have no excuses. This was in our gym. We were the better team, but we didn’t play like it, and they took it from us.”
