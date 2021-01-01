Hartselle’s Brody Peebles closed out 2020 with a bang.
The senior scored a career-high 49 points in Hartselle’s 77-76 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Thursday in the finals of the Metro Tournament at Homewood.
Hillcrest led 37-27 at halftime, but Hartselle (13-2) outscored the Patriots, 27-17, in the third quarter to tie the game at 53-53. Peebles had 19 points in the third quarter.
Hartselle then outscored Hillcrest, 24-23, in the fourth quarter. Peebles had 13 points. Teammate Luke Ward scored nine of his 17 points in the final quarter.
Peebles had five 3-point baskets, 13 2-point baskets and was eight for eight at the free throw line.
Hartselle begins area play Tuesday. The boys host Decatur and the girls travel to Decatur. The varsity games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. after the junior varsity games.
On Thursday, the Hartselle girls are at home vs. Cullman and the Hartselle boys travel to Cullman.
