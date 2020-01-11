HARTSELLE — Brody Peebles continued to prove Friday why he is one of the most dynamic basketball players in the state, scoring a game-high 40 points as Hartselle defeated Cullman 69-57 in boys basketball.
Peebles scored 15 points in the first two quarters, and Hartselle trailed 29-28 at the half. He took over in the second half, scoring 25 points as the Tigers put the game out of reach.
Trent Wright had 11 points for the Tigers, and Tad Sivley added 10.
Jaden Sullin led Cullman with 18 points. Kaleb Heatherly scored 16, and Noah Bussman added 10.
Cullman girls 58, Hartselle 57 2OT: Cullman salvaged a varsity split, picking up a double overtime win on the road.
Hartselle led 23-20 at halftime, and the game was tied 49-49 at the end up of regulation.
Each team scored five points in the first overtime to set the stage for the second extra period.
Masyn Marchbanks and Kaitlyn Hogan each had 11 points for the Tigers. Hailey Holshouser scored 10.
Ava McSwain and AK Eastman each had 18 points for Cullman.
