HARTSELLE — Many years from now whenever the topic of greatest basketball players in Hartselle history is discussed, there’s zero doubt that the name Brody Peebles will be mentioned.
You’ll likely hear some argue that he’s the greatest.
“I’ve only been here seven years, but he’s the best player I’ve had,” said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. “I know we’ve had some great players come through here, but Brody is a special player, and he certainly belongs in that discussion.”
There have indeed been great players come through Hartselle. Charlie Russell and Don Orr were first team All-State players who led the Tigers to a state championship in 1971. Twenty-three years later, Jay Knowlton achieved first team All-State honors and led Hartselle to another championship.
Last season Peebles made first team All-State while averaging 29.1 points per game. He was named The Decatur Daily’s Class 5A-7A boys player of the year.
This season Peebles surpassed himself. In his final season as a Tiger, he averaged 33.2 points per game and was once again named to first team All-State.
Because of that Peebles is also once again The Daily’s Class 5A-7A boys player of the year.
“All I could think about when I was putting my jersey on was how surreal it is and how fast time has gone,” Peebles said while having his player of the year photo taken. “Looking back, you have four years and you think that’s going to last forever. But it’s gone by so fast, and to know that my time here at Hartselle has come to an end, it’s just surreal that’s all I can say.”
--
Building a program
When Key took the coaching job at Hartselle, the program was in disarray. Three years later, Key led the Tigers to an 18-10 record. Four years after that (2020) he led them to a 26-7 record and to the Northwest Regional finals. For that he is The Daily’s 2020 Class 5A-7A coach of the year.
This year Hartselle went 25-4. Along the way they defeated the 2020 6A champions Huffman and the eventual 2021 6A champs Mountain Brook, eventually reaching the No. 1 ranking.
So, Key is again The Daily's Class 5A-7A coach of the year.
“When I came in until now, there was never really a time that we thought we couldn’t do the things that we’ve done,” Key said. “We’re not done, but it’s been a lot of fun to watch the buy in from the kids, and them embracing the culture of the program. It’s been a long road, but we just keep getting better every year.”
Along the way Key has had several great players, including Trace Hill and Tad Sivley, who play at Faulkner and Martin Methodist, respectively.
But the biggest impact player has been Peebles.
“When he was in sixth, seventh and eighth grade, there was a lot of work to put down a culture in this program so that a really good player would want to play here,” Key said. “There were already things in place, guys working hard, and Brody got here and just fell in love with that. Four years later and he’s helped move this program forward even more.”
So as Key prepares for Hartselle basketball after Peebles, there’s little doubt in his mind the Tigers will continue to thrive because of the work put in by him and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.