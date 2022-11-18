Tonight when the Hartselle Tigers sprint onto the field at Mountain Brook’s Spartan Stadium, it will mark the first meeting ever for two schools known for football success.
There’s a lot at stake in this first meeting. It’s a Class 6A quarterfinal round game. The winner will need one more win to advance to the state championship game in Auburn on Dec. 2.
One might have assumed that somewhere along the way the Tigers and Spartans would have already matched up on the football field. Besides winning, both programs are known for having a certain swagger that comes with confidence from success.
“I think both Mountain Brook and Hartselle have had the reputation of not winning the eyeball test when the players walk off the bus,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. “I think both teams do get off the bus with an attitude that we may not be the most athletic, but we are going to find a way to win.”
There’s been a lot of winning for both teams over the last three years. Hartselle is 29-5 in Moore’s three seasons as head coach with two region championships.
Chris Yeager, a native of Fairview in Cullman County, is in his 16th season at Mountain Brook with a 143-60 record. Since Mountain Brook dropped from 7A to 6A in 2020, the Spartans have gone 34-6 with two region championships.
“I think it’s true that we don’t pass the test when we get off the bus,” Yeager said. “I wouldn’t say that about this Hartselle team. They have a lot of athletes that pass the test.”
The similarities continue with the schemes used to be successful. Mountain Brook’s offense is known for using a variety of formations along with shifting and players in motion. The plan is to confuse the defense and hopefully find an advantage.
“For us to try to line up and blow people off the ball is tough sledding,” Yeager said. “We have to create situations where we find numbers to give us an advantage. We like to make defenses go through mental gymnastics before we snap the ball.”
The mental game has worked well for Mountain Brook this season. The Spartans average 38.9 points a game. They are averaging 40.5 a game in the playoffs with wins over Pinson Valley, 44-7, and Gadsden City, 37-6.
The star of the show for the Spartans is running back Cole Gamble. The junior rushed for 234 yards and six touchdowns vs. Pinson Valley. He rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns vs. Gadsden City.
“They want to make you start thinking and slow down your reaction time,” Moore said. “They are the best I have ever seen at doing that. They make you mentally slow and then hit you fast with a big play.”
Moore’s admiration spills over to the Hartselle offensive attack. The Tigers also use motion and shifts to try to make opponents think. With weapons like quarterback Jack Smith, running back Ri Fletcher and receivers Izayah Fletcher and Eli Tidwell, there’s a lot for a defense to consider.
“Hartselle reminds me of Vestavia back in the day when Buddy Anderson was the coach,” Yeager said. “They could run, they would hit you and they would make big plays.”
The Tigers average 42.3 points on offense this season and average 44 points in playoff wins over Buckhorn, 52-7, and Center Point, 36-26. This season, Smith has accounted for 18 touchdowns passing and 12 rushing. Ri Fletcher has scored 20 touchdowns. Tidwell has scored nine and Izayah Fletcher has six.
Both teams share the same basic defensive scheme called the 3-3 Stack. That means three defensive linemen with three linebackers behind them and the other five players scattered around. According to Moore, Mountain Brook does occasionally go with four defensive linemen.
Hartselle’s defense is allowing just 15.6 points a game. Mountain Brook’s defense allows a little less at 11.9 points.
Here’s where familiarity comes into play. Bert Newton is the Hartselle defensive coordinator and associate head coach. He coached previously at Mountain Brook for 14 years before moving to Hartselle for four years. Last year he left Hartselle and coached at Vestavia for one season before returning to Hartselle last February.
Newton returned to Hartselle after Buddy Pell, who was the Hartselle defensive coordinator last season, left to go to Mountain Brook to be defensive coordinator.
“Bert is a great coach and did a fine job for us,” Yeager said. “Buddy is a homegrown Mountain Brook boy and we’re glad to have him back.”
Neither head coach thinks familiarity or similarities will help give either team an advantage.
“It’s week 13, and there are no surprises this far into the season,” Moore said. “It’s about playing hard and executing. We need players to make big plays.”
Oddly enough, whichever team falls tonight will be experiencing its first loss since a loss to Gardendale, which is hosting Muscle Shoals tonight in the other quarterfinal game on the North side of the playoff bracket.
Gardendale beat Mountain Brook, 29-28, on Oct. 21. Hartselle lost to Gardendale, 35-28, way back in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.
“When it’s two really good teams in the playoffs, it usually comes down to talent,” Yeager said. “Hartselle is a championship caliber football team that I definitely see being capable of making it to Jordan-Hare.”
