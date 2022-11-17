FRIDAY
Hartselle Tigers at Mountain Brook Spartans
Where: Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook
What: Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game
Records: Hartselle (12-0), Mountain Brook (10-2)
Coaches: Bryan Moore (29-5) is in his third season at Hartselle. Chris Yeager (143-60) is in his 17th season as head coach at Mountain Brook.
Playoff history: Hartselle is making its 40th playoff appearance. The Tigers are 3-5 all-time in third-round games. Hartselle’s last third-round win came in 2011 when the Tigers won the Class 5A state championship.
This is Mountain Brook’s 29th playoff appearance. The Spartans won state championships in 1975 and 1976. Mountain Brook is 7-7 all-time in third-round games. Since dropping from 7A to 6A in 2020, Mountain Brook is 2-0 in third-round games. The last two seasons the Spartans have advanced to the 6A semifinals and lost to eventual state champions Clay-Chalkville in 2021 and Pinson Valley in 2020.
Broadcast: The game can be viewed on nfhsnetwork.com with a subscription charge.
The skinny: This is the first meeting on the football field for the Tigers and Spartans. Hartselle advanced last week with a 36-26 win over Center Point. Mountain Brook advanced with a 37-6 win over Gadsden City. The teams have two common opponents. Hartselle beat Jackson-Olin, 39-6, and Gadsden City, 16-9. Mountain Brook beat Jackson-Olin, 41-0, and Gadsden City, 37-6.
Hartselle averages 42.3 points on offense while holding opponents to 15.6 points on defense. Mountain Brook scores at a clip of 38.9 points while allowing 11.9 on defense.
The Hartselle offense is led by quarterback Jack Smith with 2,201 yards passing and 18 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 507 yards and 12 touchdowns. Running back Ri Fletcher has rushed for 1,246 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has three more TDs on two punt returns and a kickoff return. Izayah Fletcher has 63 catches for 839 yards and six touchdowns. Eli Tidwell has 43 catches for 853 yards and nine touchdowns.
Linebacker Jake Haynes is Hartselle’s top tackler with 113 stops. Nose guard Dalton Green has 53 tackles and 22 are for losses. Defensive back Peyton Steele has 98 tackles and three interceptions. Drake Borden leads the Tigers with six interceptions.
The Mountain Brook offense is powered by junior running back Cole Gamble. He has 200 carries for 1,642 yards and 31 touchdowns. He’s rushed for over 200 yards in each of the Spartans two playoff wins. He scored six touchdowns vs. Pinson Valley and four vs. Gadsden City. Quarterback John Colvin has thrown for 1,783 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Linebacker Trent Wright is the man on Mountain Brook’s defense. He’s got 128 tackles with 10 tackles for losses. Vaughn Frost has 101 stops with two sacks and one interception. Billy Radney has 54 tackles with nine being for losses.
The winner advances to play the winner of Muscle Shoals (10-1) at Gardendale (9-3).
The Daily picks: Hartselle
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.