OXFORD — The Hartselle Tigers are headed to Game 3 in the state quarterfinals.
The Tigers rebounded from a rough Game 1 to top Oxford 4-1 in Game 2, forcing the winner-take-all matchup.
A big reason for their second-game success was leadoff hitter Eli Snelson.
The star senior used a solid Game 1 to catapult himself to an even better Game 2.
“Game 1 started off a little rough for me with two strikeouts,” Snelson said. “Being the leadoff hitter, I knew my team was counting on me to get us going.”
Snelson had a big RBI double in Game 1, which he then used to turn in a team best two hits and two runs scored in Game 2.
“I think that double helped spark us in Game 1 even though we didn’t win,” Snelson said. “Then me having those hits in Game 2 really got us going.”
Snelson’s biggest play of the game, however, came on defense.
With Hartselle leading 3-0, Oxford looked to score their first run in the fourth inning. The Yellow Jackets hit a shot to left-centerfield that seemed deep enough to score the tagging runner at third.
Snelson, however, spoiled Oxford’s attempt by throwing the runner out from left field in what might have been the game’s most critical play.
“We practice that all the time, so I knew I could make that throw,” Snelson said. “That's one of my favorite things about playing outfield. It felt great to actually get to make that play in a game.”
Elliott Bray got the win on the mound. The Auburn commit allowed just three hits and no runs with 13 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
Hartselle will play Oxford on at 5:30 p.m. today. Due to Choccolocco park hosting a Gulf South Conference tournament, that game is set to take place at Oxford High School.
Hartselle head coach William Booth feels good about his team’s chances.
“I said after Game 1 all we needed was two wins," Booth said. “We’re halfway there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.