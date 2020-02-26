HARTSELLE — A lot of softball coaches would be preaching doom and gloom after losing eight seniors that had key roles in a state championship just two years ago.
Not Hartselle’s Christy Ferguson. She admits there are a lot of questions about her team for this season, but the coach, who is starting her eighth season at Hartselle, likes coaching teams with questions.
“In the past when we’ve had teams with questions, finding the answers has been a lot of fun,” Ferguson said. “In fact it’s those type teams where we’ve had the most success.”
Hartselle won 43 games including the Class 6A state championship in 2018. The Tigers won 31 games last season before bowing out of the state tournament in the quarterfinal round.
The eight seniors included All-State selections outfielder Kylie Winton, catcher Emily Cowart, infielder Kalli Cartee and pitcher Morgyn Sparkman.
“That was a special group,” Ferguson said. “They accomplished a lot, but now it’s time for another group to step forward.
“We’ve only got three starters back. So we’re going to be tested a little bit. If we can pitch well and replace a few big bats, we might make it work.”
The most tested of the returning players is junior Lillyanna Cartee. The two-year starter at third hit .415 last season with 51 hits, 14 doubles, three home runs and 28 RBIs. Cartee will go to her left for this season and take over at shortstop from her cousin, Kalli Cartee.
“She’s our leader and our most experienced player,” Ferguson said. “We will lean on her for guidance and leadership.”
Jada Henderson is also making a position change. The junior is going from right field to catcher. Senior Chaney Dutton, who has signed with Martin Methodist, slides in to play second. Senior Caroline Hill takes over to lead the outfield in center.
“We want to be strong up the middle and we feel like those moves get the job done,” Ferguson said.
In the middle of that defense up the middle will be pitcher Jenna Smith. The junior went 14-5 last season. Late in the season when injuries slowed Sparkman, Smith stepped up.
“She’s grown a lot since the summer,” Ferguson said. “She’s ready to be our No. 1 pitcher.”
Sophomores Zoey Crawford and Karsi Lentz are expected to contribute at pitcher. Ferguson said there’s a hungry group of freshman pitchers just waiting to get an opportunity on the varsity.
“Our schedule will be a test and make us a better team for the end of the season,” Ferguson said. “We don’t have any cupcakes on our schedule and that’s how we like it.”
After opening with home games Tuesday vs. 7A Bob Jones and Thursday vs. 7A Sparkman, the Tigers play this weekend in the Buckhorn Bash. Buckhorn is the defending 6A state champion.
"I'm sure we'll get to play Buckhorn," Ferguson said. "That will be a good early test for this bunch."
