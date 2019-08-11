Football
• Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker and former Auburn quarterback Stan White are the featured speakers for the Great Futures Dinner on Aug. 22. The fundraising event for the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama in Decatur will be at Burningtree Country Club. General admission tickets are $125. VIP tickets are $225. A table of eight is $1,000. VIP tickets get admission into the VIP Tailgate that begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Caki Bolding at 256-566-5861 or cbolding@bgnal.com.
To submit an item for Sports People, Places and Things, email it to sports@decaturdaily.com or fax it to 256-340-2392. Include your phone number. Deadline for items is noon Friday.
