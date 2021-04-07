After a super season to end a super career, Hartselle’s Brody Peebles has been named to the Alabama Super 5 basketball team.
The selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association includes Kaleb Brown of Lee-Huntsville, J.D. Davison of Calhoun, Barry Dunning Jr. of McGill-Toolen and Riley Leonard of Fairhope.
The Super 5 team for girls has Hoover’s Reniya Kelly, Hewitt-Trussville’s Amiya Payne, Muscle Shoals’ Sara Puckett, Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin and Carver-Birmingham’s Randrea Wright.
Peebles was named the Class 6A Player of the Year on Sunday. He was also selected as The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year.
A three-time All-State selection, Peebles averaged 33.2 points a game in his senior season for head coach Faron Key. Hartselle went 25-4. Peebles also scored his 3,000th career point this past season.
Peebles has signed to play for Liberty University in Virginia.
