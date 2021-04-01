Boys
Peyton Steele, Hartselle
The ninth grader had three hits and six RBIs in a 12-1 win over Muscle Shoals. "He's our leading hitter," Hartselle coach William Booth said. "He's really working himself up to be a big-time player. He cannot get enough work. Every day we practice he wants to practice more.”
Girls
Kailyn Quails, Hatton
Quails hit a grand slam in the Hornets’ 9-5 win over Lauderdale County. "The grand slam not only set the tone for the rest of the team that night but has also seemed to be the spark she needed to get going offensively this season,” coach Denton Bowling said. “I'm confident, based her her past production as a player, that her offensive output will continue to trend upward."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Danville’s Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle’s Jenna Smith and Priceville’s Jenna Walker. Boys: Austin’s Armando Aviles, East Limestone’s Jacob Eslick and West Limestone’s Colin Patterson.
