HARTSELLE — "Defense wins championships" is football’s oldest cliché, but at Hartselle that’s just how it’s done.
The AHSAA football playoffs, start this week and while many teams are hoping to score a lot of points to win games, Hartselle (7-3) is hoping to keep its opponents to well below whatever their season average may be.
“We consider ourselves as a defensive team,” said junior linebacker Isaac Osteen. “Our defensive line is one of the best in the state. We have a lot of talented young guys that have stepped up in the backfield and our linebackers have done a good job of holding everything together.”
Winning games with defense is a tradition at Hartselle. Hartselle won four region championships from 2008-11, and during that time never allowed more than 14 points per game. In 2018, the Tigers allowed just 11 points per game, en route to another region championship.
This season, which is the first under new head coach Bryan Moore, Hartselle is allowing 16 points per game. However, since starting the season 1-2 with losses to Austin and Cullman, the Tigers are allowing just nine points per game. That’s the same number of points allowed by Hartselle in 2011, its 15-0 state championship season.
So, while other teams go with the new trend of offensive football, Hartselle is content with sticking to tradition.
“I think it’s important to not stray from what has worked in the past,” Osteen said. “Our defensive staff and our coaching is very good and I think that has made our defense a strong part of our team.”
Moore is Hartselle’s third head coach in three years, but he’s also the third offensive coordinator in as many seasons. Combine that with just three returning starters, and it was natural that the offense would need time to grow.
Fortunately for Moore, he inherited defensive coordinator Bert Newton, who has been with the Tigers since 2017.
“Having him has made all the difference in the world. There was no way I could have done this without him,” Moore said. “Coming in this season in the COVID era, and me being involved with special teams and going back to calling plays, which I haven’t done in several seasons. For me to go back to doing that required a veteran defensive coordinator and he’s been great.”
Finding missing link
Hartselle hasn’t given up more than 20 points since surrendering 30 to Cullman in Week 3. Their most points allowed was 19 to Athens. Given how talented the Golden Eagles are on offense, 19 seems like a good number, but coaches felt the defense still lacked something for it to be next level.
Enter Kaleb “Mookie” Moore.
The 6-foot-4, 215 pound junior had started every game at running back, but coaches felt he could make an impact on defense, and they were right.
Mookie slid into the middle linebacker position and his presence immediately lifted the defense to that next level.
“I can fly around, make plays, blitz gaps,” Mookie said. “I haven’t played defense in a while, but honestly I feel that’s what I do best.”
His move to middle linebacker allowed Osteen to move outside, which is his natural position, and the move has paid off.
“Mookie does a really good job at the middle spot, flying around and making plays,” said Osteen. “That’s not really something I could do because he just has more speed than me. It gives me the ability to blitz more, come off the edge, things I feel like I’m better at.”
Mookie Moore joined Coleman Mizell as starters who moved from offense to defense to bolster their strength. It was a tough move to make for their head coach, an offensive guy, but it has led to what could be a championship defense.
“When Mookie and Bull (Mizell) moved over there it changed everything,” Bryan Moore said. “They were the missing links. When we slid Osteen outside, moved Mookie into the middle and moved Mizell to strong side, the speed and physicality changed.
“When I came here, I said that we were going to put the best guys on defense. That’s what we had to do. We didn’t want to lose those guys on offense, but we’ve had other guys step up on offense and adding those guys on defense has really raised our level of play.”
Hartselle will travel to Briarwood (7-2) on Friday for the first round of the playoffs. This will be the fifth meeting between the Lions and Tigers, all since 2010. The two teams have split evenly 2-2, with Briarwood winning last year’s meeting 21-10. Hartselle last defeated the Lions 14-7 in overtime in 2018.
