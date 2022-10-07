Artist Daniel Moore has made a career out of his sports paintings.
The Birmingham native’s works depicting some of the great moments in the history of Alabama and Auburn football can be found in homes all across the state.
If Moore ever wanted to branch out, there’s a market for Hartselle football fans. Fans of the Tigers have a dozy for the artist with Ri Fletcher’s 43-yard touchdown run to beat Muscle Shoals in a battle of undefeated teams and region rivals last Friday.
Fletcher scored with 17 seconds left to give the Tigers a 29-26 lead. Hartselle fans then held their breath while Muscle Shoals missed a 53-yard field to tie the game on the last play of the night.
Thanks to Fletcher’s run, Hartselle (7-0) stays undefeated and two wins away from claiming a second straight region championship for the first time since 2010 and 2011.
A painting of Fletcher’s run could be called “The Run” or “The Touchdown” or maybe “Fletcher’s dash through the Shoals.”
Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore might prefer to call it “Perfection.”
“It was a perfectly executed play. If I were to go to a coaching clinic to show a perfect play, it would be that one,” Moore said. "It went just like you would draw it up."
The play took only 23 seconds off the clock, but its roots go back several years to when Moore was an assistant coach at Opelika.
First, it’s best to set the scene last Friday at J.F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals. The Trojans took the lead at 26-22 with 1:46 left.
Following the kickoff, Hartselle started at its own 20 needing to go 80 yards to take back the lead.
“When I was an assistant coach at Opelika, I called the plays,” Moore said. “We were in a tight game with Auburn and in a similar situation at the end like this one at Muscle Shoals.
“In that game with Auburn, I didn’t do a good job of getting the ball to our best playmakers on that final drive. I learned that night that you have to get the ball to your best playmakers.”
Hartselle opened the drive with quarterback Jack Smith completing two straight passes to receiver Izayah Fletcher to the Hartselle 46. Smith then ran 11 yards to the Muscle Shoals 43. The next play was an incomplete pass that stopped the clock at 40 seconds.
“Before the first play in the drive, I really thought we were going to end up throwing ‘Hail Mary’ passes into the end zone at the end,” Moore said. “So we wanted to get as close to the end zone as we could. We also had two timeouts left. That gave us more options with the plays we could call.”
Moore is the boss of the Hartselle offense. Offensive line coach Matt Praytor is the offensive coordinator. Up in the press box calling plays is assistant coach Will Lang.
“It’s really a collaborative effort between the three of us,” Moore said.
On first down at the Muscle Shoals 43, Lang called for Buck Sweep Right. The play is designed with Smith taking the snap and handing off to Ri Fletcher going to the right side of the line. Fullback Zeke McHan along with guards Andrew Crittenden and Colton Stinson had key blocks needed to spring Fletcher to the outside and into open field.
“Buck Sweep is an old play back from the Wing-T days,” Moore said. “A lot of teams run the Buck Sweep. Muscle Shoals does. We had run it earlier in the game with good results. I told Will to put that play in his back pocket for later use.”
Considering the distance and time on the clock, Muscle Shoals was probably surprised to see a running play called. No one was more surprised about the call than Ri Fletcher himself.
“I was expecting a pass play with me going out on a route,” Fletcher said. “We did have timeouts left, so a running play was worth a try even if it didn’t work.”
Smith took the snap and turned to hand the ball off to Fletcher. Before completing the hand off, Smith took a quick look at two Muscle Shoals defenders across the line of scrimmage.
“If the defenders had moved outside, Jackson could have pulled the ball and ran with or even thrown a pass,” Moore said. “Izayah was open for a pass on the left side.”
Instead, Smith gave the ball to Ri Fletcher. The junior followed his blocking past the line of scrimmage. McHan, Crittenden and Stinson made their blocks to get Fletcher past the line of scrimmage. Ahead of him was receiver Eli Tidwell moving in to block a defender. When Tidwell blocked the player to the outside, Fletcher cut to the inside.
What followed in just a few seconds was one defender getting his hands on Fletcher, but being unable to stop him. The next defender looked like he almost broke his ankles trying to cut back and try to grab Fletcher. Another defender missed and then it was Fletcher racing across the field past one more defender into the end zone.
“We really were just looking to get as close as we could,” Moore said. “We didn’t expect Ri to take it all the way to the end zone. Of course we all know that anytime Ri touches the ball he can take it to the house.”
Izayah was the first teammate to meet his brother in the end zone. That was followed by more Tigers.
In the middle of the celebration on the sideline, Moore told Lang, “Great job.”
“I remember all our fans and the noise they were making,” Ri said. “It was so loud I couldn’t hear what anyone was saying. It was crazy.”
Fletcher says he’s watched the replay many times since last Friday night.
“I’ve been fortunate to have some big plays in my football career, but considering the situation this was the biggest by far. It’s going to be hard to top that one.”
A scene from that play may never make it on canvas, but to Hartselle football fans it will always be a masterpiece.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.