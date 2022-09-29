HARTSELLE — Every football season, it seems like Hartselle and Muscle Shoals are on a collision course.
That’s what happens when two of the most successful Class 6A football programs in north Alabama play in the same region. There’s no region championship without a win over the other.
Last year it was two undefeated teams meeting in Muscle Shoals. The Tigers took a 52-35 win and went on to take the region championship and finish the season undefeated.
A year later, it’s two undefeated teams meeting again in Muscle Shoals, but this time it’s a little different with undefeated region rival Decatur still on the schedule for both teams.
“I love playing in Muscle Shoals. It’s a great atmosphere with a big crowd,” Hartselle senior defensive back Walker Hoyle said. “Who wouldn’t want to play in something like that?”
The rivalry between the Tigers and Trojans has been streaky. Hartselle won seven in a row between 2002 and 2008. Muscle Shoals then won six in a row between 2009 and 2015.
Hartselle snapped that streak with a 36-33 double overtime victory in 2016. Muscle Shoals grabbed a 21-7 win in 2017. It was undefeated Hartselle edging Muscle Shoals, 15-14, in 2018.
Muscle Shoals won 35-14 in 2019, but it’s been Hartselle winning the last two meetings, 35-9, and 52-35, in Bryan Moore’s two seasons leading the Tigers.
The last two wins over Muscle Shoals have been part of a 19-game regular season winning streak by the Tigers. The streak includes three wins from the 7-4 2020 season, 10 wins from last season and six wins this season.
That’s a really good run that any team would be proud to claim, but for Hartselle it doesn’t quite ring all the bells. Hartselle wants playoff wins, but those have been difficult to attain in recent years.
Hartselle’s last playoff win came in 2018. The Tigers are on a four-game playoff losing streak going back to the second round in 2018.
In an effort to better prepare the Tigers for the playoffs, Moore upgraded the schedule looking for out-of-region opponents to test his team. It includes a four-game stretch of road games that started with Gadsden City and Oxford.
Hartselle’s defense and special teams helped pull out a 16-9 win at Gadsden City. Last Friday it was the offense and special teams leading the way in a 69-21 win at Oxford. Hartselle led 31-21 at halftime.
No opponent had scored more than 17 on Hartselle this season. The defense came into the Oxford game allowing 8.3 points per game. Four opponents barely made the lights on the scoreboard flicker with a combined 24 points.
“We have a lot of talking always going on between our offense and defense,” junior safety Peyton Steele said. “The defense had a lot to say after the win at Gadsden City. We had to carry the offense, but then we were shocked after what happened in the first half against Oxford.”
Because the visiting locker room at Oxford was so far from the field, Hartselle elected to stay near the field at halftime. The team gathered in an area by a large tree. Maybe it was a tree for reflection.
“There was a lot of talking, but it wasn’t really what the coaches were saying,” Hoyle said. “It was really what we were saying to each other.”
Whatever happened, it worked. The second half was all Hartselle with a 38-0 run that was part of 52 unanswered points. Oxford had over 300 yards of offense in the first half. The Yellow Jackets were held to just 70 in the second half.
“After Gadsden City, we felt like we had a chip on our shoulder,” Hoyle said. “Oxford sort of knocked that chip off in the first half.
“We had to get back to what we do best. We aren’t the fastest or the biggest defense, but we’ll get after you. That’s what we have to remember this week at Muscle Shoals.”
