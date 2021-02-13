HARTSELLE — Friday nights in February don’t get much better for the Hartselle Tigers.
Both the boys and girls took Class 6A, Area 14 tournament championships with wins over Muscle Shoals.
The girls got the celebration started with a 57-51 victory. Samford commit Masyn Marchbanks scored 30 points to lead the Tigers.
“That was an exciting game,” Marchbanks said. “Those are the kind of games you want to play in.”
Then the boys added to the celebration with a 64-48 win over the visiting Trojans. Liberty signee Brody Peebles led the way with 32 points.
The senior created even more excitement in the fourth quarter when he scored his 3,000th career point. When he got the basket, a giant banner was unfurled from the upper deck of the gym.
“That means a lot to me because it means my coaches and teammates have trusted me to have the ball enough times to do that,” Peebles said. “It’s a great individual honor, but we have a lot more goals for our team that are more important.”
All four teams advance to the subregional round which begins Monday with the Hartselle girls (23-3) hosting Clay-Chalkville. The Hartselle boys (24-3) host defending 6A state champion Pinson Valley on Tuesday. Starting with the subregional round, it’s win or go home.
Success for Hartselle basketball is nothing new, but to have both varsity teams having such successful seasons at the same time is something special. The boys were No. 1 in the final Class 6A rankings. The girls were ranked No. 3.
“We have been knocking on the door, and I think people are starting to see that basketball is pretty special at Hartselle,” Peebles said. “Coach (Faron) Key (boys coach) and Coach (Gary) Orr (girls coach) are two of the best in the state. They both do a great job getting our teams ready to play.”
--
Hartselle girls 57, Muscle Shoals 51: The game was tied 24-24 at halftime and 38-38 after three quarters.
The Tigers held a 46-45 lead with 2:54 left to play when Marchbanks took control. She squeezed through the Muscle Shoals defense for a layup and got fouled. Her free throw made it 49-45.
On Hartselle’s next possession, she cut through the crowd for another drive to the basket to turn it into a 51-47 game. The momentum was all Hartselle.
Hailey Holshouser’s two free throws with 36 seconds left sealed the deal.
“Beating Muscle Shoals three times in one season is not easy,” Marchbanks said. “We had to have some girls step up big tonight.”
Junior Maggie McCleskey had nine points and junior Alyssa McMinemon had eight. Senior Lillyanna Cartee had just three points in limited time due to foul trouble.
--
Hartselle boys 64, Muscle Shoals 48: Key told his team at halftime to get more physical. The Tigers turned up the intensity in the second half to break open a game that was 22-19 in Hartselle’s favor at halftime.
“I think some of our opponents think Hartselle is soft,” Key said. “We were a little sluggish in the first half. I told them we have to be a little tougher on defense and on the boards.”
The Tigers got it going in a hurry in the third quarter. After it was tied at 28-28 with 6:04 to play in the third, Hartselle went on a 12-2 run to take a 40-30 lead into the fourth quarter. Peebles had 10 of Hartselle’s 18 points.
It was 45-35 early in the fourth, when Hartselle went on a 21-3 run to make it 56-38 with four minutes left to play.
Kiah Key had nine for Hartselle. Ryan Dunn had eight. Trent Wright and Luke Ward both had seven each. Wright scored all of his in the second half.
