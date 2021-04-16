CULLMAN — For the second straight game, Hartselle’s bats went cold against Cullman.
Just two days after falling to the Bearcats 2-1, the Tigers offensive faltered again, resulting in a 2-0 loss.
“It was the same as it was the other night. We couldn’t hit,” said Hartselle head coach William Booth.
The loss means Cullman wins the 6A Area 14 championship, their 10th in a row. Hartselle finishes as runner-up.
The Tigers will go on the road for the first round of the playoffs next week.
Hartselle doubled their hits from two nights ago, totaling four on the night, but could never do anything with them. They never advanced a runner past first base.
“We had four hits. They had eight, but they also turned three double plays,” Booth said. “If they don’t do that, we probably win the game.”
Jeb Bartle pitched the complete game shutout for the Bearcats. He tossed 88 pitches, 65 of which were strikes, which forced Hartselle to swing early during at bats.
“He just wasn’t throwing balls. He didn’t walk a single batter,” Booth said. “And when we hit, it was always right to someone. I think their second baseman caught about 30 balls.”
Despite Hartselle's shortcomings, though, Booth said he wasn’t going to take any credit away from Cullman.
“Hat’s off to them,” Booths said. “They made the plays in order to win.”
Elliott Bray pitched a complete game for Hartselle, surrendering eight hits but just two runs with nine strikeouts.
The Tigers' top four hitters, Eli Snelson, Brodie Morrow, Drew Cartee and Bray, each had one hit.
Jacksonville State commit Brennan Norton led Cullman with three hits and two runs scored. Hayden Stancil had two hits and an RBI.
Hartselle will now get ready for a playoff run — with the hope of meeting Cullman once again.
“We’ve got to turn around and take care of business,” Booth said. “If we do that, I think we have a shot of seeing them again in four weeks.”
