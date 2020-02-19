HANCEVILLE — The big shot has been a key part of Hartselle Tigers basketball all season.
On Tuesday the big shot did them in.
Bessemer City’s Thaddeus Williams crushed the heart of Hartselle basketball fans with a 3-point basket with four seconds left to give the Tigers wearing purple the Northwest Regional championship, 41-40, and a trip to the state tournament next week in Birmingham.
“I didn’t know it was going in until it went in,” Williams said.
It was a cruel ending for a Hartselle team that had won 27 games this season, including a dramatic double-overtime win over Minor last Friday to get to the finals.
“You got to give credit to Thaddeus Williams for making a big-time shot in a big ballgame in a big-time atmosphere,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said.
Williams had two big 3s in the fourth quarter. His first 3 came with 1:48 to play and cut Hartselle’s lead to 39-38.
The lead was 40-38 when Bessemer City called timeout with seven seconds left to play. They had the ball out of bounds on the end line to the right of their basket.
“The play was for Thaddeus to dart in and the back out for the 3,” Bessemer City coach Langston Williams said.
Thaddeus Williams found the inside clogged up and darted outside, took the inbounds pass from Jeremiah Okai and let it fly.
Hartselle had a chance to match the Bessemer City heroics. An inbounds pass went to senior Tad Sivley at halfcourt. He immediately passed it forward to Brody Peebles, who was breaking toward the basket, but Bessemer City’s Calvin Townes deflected the ball out of bounds to the right of the Hartselle basket with one second left.
That set up a final inbounds pass was supposed to go to Peebles, but he was covered. It instead went to Sivley, who was caught in the middle of a wild scrum and couldn’t get a shot off before the buzzer sounded.
“It’s hard to be anything but proud of your team after a game like that,” Key said. “We fought hard all day, but it just wasn’t enough.”
Williams, who was the regional most valuable player, had 18 points, including three 3s to lead Bessemer City (17-14).
Peebles led Hartselle (27-7) with 24 points. Sivley scored 11. Hartselle’s other five points came from junior Trent Wright.
Bessemer City had a big advantage in rebounding, 25-11, but that’s normal for Hartselle, which is not a big team. The stat “points off turnovers” is usually a big advantage for Hartselle. The Tigers had just an 11-5 advantage against Bessemer City.
This was Hartselle’s first trip to the regional since 2003. It was just the third trip to the regional ever for the program and the first where the Tigers didn’t win the regional championship. The regional championships came in 1994, 2001 and 2003.
“This experience was big for us,” Peebles said. “I’m thankful for the journey with my teammates. We need to learn from it for next season.”
