MONTGOMERY — Faith Academy dominated Hartselle on Tuesday in the Class 6A state championship series Tuesday with a 10-1 victory.
That’s one way to look at Game 1 of the best 2-out-of-3 series.
Another way to see is that the Tigers have Faith Academy right where they want them.
In both the playoff quarterfinals and semifinals, Hartselle lost the first game and came back to take the next two games.
In both games the Tigers turned to bulldog Elliott Bray to save the season, and the junior pitcher delivered in a big way.
In the 4-1 quarterfinal win over Oxford, Bray struck out 13 in 6 1/3 innings. In the 5-1 semifinal win over Chelsea, Bray struck out 11 in seven innings.
“I’m ready to do it a third time in a row,” Bray said. “We’re going to go out there and play our game and even up the series.”
Hartselle and Faith Academy get back at it today at 10 a.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. If Hartselle can even the series, Game 3 will start 30 minutes after the end of Game 2.
If Hartselle wants to have a Game 3, the Tigers are going to need to clean up their game. They made six errors in Game 1. Only one of Faith’s 10 runs was earned.
“I couldn’t believe all those errors,” Hartselle coach William Booth said. “That was brutal to watch. We are a lot better than that.”
The parade of errors started in the third inning. With two outs, Faith’s Michael Hopkinson reached on his team’s first hit off Hartselle starting pitcher William Turner. The Auburn commit had retired eight of the first nine batters he faced.
Unfortunately for Turner, it was his pick-off throw to first that sailed down the first base line that opened the floodgates. The next five Faith hitters would reach base. All six would score. Multiple errors in the sixth inning led to four more runs for Faith Academy.
“We’ve got to play better defense (today),” Hartselle centerfielder Drew Cartee said. “(Tuesday) was just a bad day for our defense, and we can’t let that happen again.”
The Tigers also have to get the bats going. The Tigers totaled just five hits off Faith’s Peyton Bell. Cartee and Eli Snelson both had doubles. Hartselle is expected to face Auburn signee Parker Carlson (7-0, 1.05) in Game 2.
“It seemed like everything we hit today was right at them, and everything they hit was where we weren’t,” Booth said. “I expect that to change, and I expect us to win. It’s not over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.