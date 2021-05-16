HARTSELLE — William Booth said on the first day of the school year he told Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones that his baseball team was going to play for a state championship.
Booth’s team turned the coach into a prophet Friday when they beat Chelsea, 10-2, to clinch a trip to the Class 6A state championship series in Montgomery.
Hartselle will be going for its ninth state championship. The last one came in 2013, when the Tigers beat Spanish Fort in two games to take the Class 5A state championship
“I told Dr. Jones this team would be playing in Montgomery, if we didn’t mess it up,” Booth said. “We may have come close a couple of times during the season.”
Hartselle (29-14) plays the Faith Academy Rams (32-5) in a best 2-out-3 series starting Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Paterson Field in Montgomery. The teams move to Riverwalk Stadium for a 10 a.m. game Wednesday. If a third game is needed, it will be played right after Game 2.
“Faith has been ranked No. 1 most of the year,” Booth said. “They must be pretty good, but our team is pretty good, too.”
One thing working for the Tigers is that they know how to fight. In both the quarterfinals at Oxford and in the semifinals against Chelsea, Hartselle lost the opening game but bounced back to take the series.
The inspiration for Hartselle’s fighting spirit comes from their 76-year-old head coach. Booth has been dealing with cancer through this season.
“When you see him at practice every day and know what he’s dealing with it inspires the team,” senior Drew Cartee said.
Booth has been in education 55 years. He’s in his 34th year as Hartselle’s baseball coach. The eight-year drought without a state championship matches the longest in his coaching career. After winning six between 1990 and 2000, Hartselle won No. 7 in 2009.
“We all know Coach is going through some rough times,” senior Eli Snelson said. “Some days at practice he’s wearing a chemo patch and you know he’s not feeling good, but he’s out here for us and we are here for him. Getting to take him to Montgomery means the world to this team.”
After losing Game 1 Thursday to Chelsea, 2-1, Hartselle came back in Game 2 behind junior pitcher Elliott Bray for a 5-1 win.
Hartselle turned to junior pitcher Caleb Pittman for Friday’s Game 3. After getting a groundout for the first out in the top of the first inning, Pittman walked the next batter, hit the following batter and gave up a two-RBI single to Chelsea’s Jackson Webster.
Chelsea’s Connor Ball followed with a screaming line drive to Hartselle third baseman Peyton Steele, who fired to first to try and double up Webster. The umpire at first called Webster safe.
Hartselle assistant coach Jerry Childers went out to discuss the call with the umpire. Then the second base umpire was called over for consultation by the first base umpire. The call was then reversed and the inning was over.
The reversed call fired up the Hartselle dugout and the many fans pulling for the Tigers. Instead of a player making a momentum changing play, it was the long-time Hartselle assistant coach.
Snelson, who bats leadoff for Hartselle, laced a single into left on the first pitch he saw from Chelsea pitcher Parker Szush. Coleman Mizell walked and Brodie Morrow got drilled with a pitch to load the bases.
Cartee grounded out to drive in Snelson. Mizell and Morrow both scored on wild pitches to give Hartselle a 3-2 lead.
The Tigers added two more in the third when Mizell led off the inning with a home run over the right field fence.
“I hadn’t been swinging the bat too well, so I came out early for some extra batting practice,” Mizell said. “It paid off.”
The Alabama commit would later single and double to go 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs.
After Mizell’s blast, Morrow was hit by a pitch in his second plate appearance and again came around to score on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.
The Tigers got three more in the fourth inning with Cartee singling in two runs.
With Hartselle up 8-2, Chelsea showed some life in the top of the fifth. With a runner on first and two balls to the Chelsea leadoff hitter Adam Reaves, Hartselle brought in senior Colby Widner to calm the storm. He did it in a hurry.
On Widner’s first pitch, Reaves lined to Steele who threw to first to double off Kaden Weldon for the second out. Widner then struck out Chris McNeil on three pitches. On four pitches Widner got three outs.
Widner pitched the final two innings. He gave up two hits in each inning, but left all four runners stranded.
“We have a lot of fighters on this team and it feels good to be able to do my part,” Widner said.
Cartee finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Morrow was 1-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and a RBI. Snelson was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Steele and Bray both had doubles.
