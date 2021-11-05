HARTSELLE — A dream season for the Hartselle Tigers ended in the first round of the state playoffs Friday night with 35-28 loss to the Gardendale Rockets.
Hartselle (10-1), which ended the regular season ranked No. 2 in the state, fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and never could catch the visitors from Jefferson County.
The Tigers got within a touchdown in the third quarter at 28-21 and were down just seven at 35-28 with 4:58 to play, but never seriously threatened to tie the contest.
Gardendale (9-2) hosts Homewood in the second round.
“This was a tough one,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. “I’m proud of our kids. There’s a lot of pride in this program. These kids are special and the people around this program are special. I hated to see it end like this.”
Hartselle’s touchdowns came on two runs and two passes by senior quarterback JT Blackwood. His TD runs were for 45 and 3 yards. He connected with Ri Fletcher on scoring passes of 21 and 35 yards.
Gardendale’s touchdowns came on runs of 84 and 25 by running back LT Sanders and runs of 18, 18 and 5 yards by quarterback Tyler Nelson.
The first week of the high school playoff always has a lot of questions waiting to be answered. One big question every year is how well will the 6A schools in North Alabama matchup with schools from the Birmingham area.
Hartselle was the No. 1 seed out of Region 8. Gardendale was the No. 4 out of Region 6. Clay-Chalkville, ranked No. 1 in the state, was the Region 6 champion. Gardendale, Pinson Valley and Jackson-Olin finished in a three-way tie for the remaining three spots.
Despite having losses to No. 1 Clay-Chalkville, 46-0, and No. 9 Pinson Valley, 38-21, Gardendale got the No. 4 spot and a trip to Hartselle. The Rockets are now 6-0 on the road.
All four teams out of Region 6 advanced to the second round.
How are schools in North Alabama supposed to compete?
“We have got to play them before the playoffs so we can learn how to match their speed,” Moore said. “That’s a hump we’ve got to get over.”
Gardendale’s speed in the defensive backfield was a definite advantage. The pass coverage combined with the pass rush up front gave Hartselle troubles all night. Hartselle was only 5 of 13 on third down conversions.
Hartselle’s defense had troubles slowing down Gardendale. The Rockets were 8 of 11 on third down plays.
There was one key third down play where the Hartselle defense appeared to have made a stop. It came with under four minutes to play, but a personal foul targeting call gave the Rockets a first down. They ate up time on the clock. Hartselle got the back for its final possession at its 2 with 45 seconds left in the game.
“I’m proud of the season we had, but it wasn’t enough for us,” Moore said. “We want more here and we can do more here. We just have to find a way to do it.”
Moore is now 17-5 in two seasons at Hartselle. Overall, he’s 65-17 in seven seasons as a head coach.
