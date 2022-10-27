BIRMINGHAM — Hartselle's season came to an end Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the state volleyball tournament.
The Tigers took on Pelham in the 6A bracket and lost 25-13, 25-21, 25-23.
"We had a slow start, but after we shook that off I thought we really competed," Hartselle coach Lindsey Crumpton said. "We didn't want to go out to Pelham, I didn't want to go out to Pelham, but I'm extremely proud of what our team overcame to get here."
The first set and a half could not have gone any worse for Hartselle. After losing the first 25-13, the Tigers found themselves in an 18-10 hole in the second set.
The Tigers turned it around, almost coming back. By then, however, it was too late.
"We had a lot of unforced errors in that first set and early in the second. I did not think we competed well at all," Crumpton said. "I think we settled in after that, but errors at key moments really clipped our wings."
Crumpton said inexperience playing on this stage contributed to her team's slow start.
"We just had two players that had played here before. I knew it would be up in the air how (the team) handled it. There's just no substitute for experience on this stage," she said.
Senior Jadyn Chesser led Hartselle with 12 digs and 14 kills. Katie Gillott had nine kills, while Amber Holshouser had 29 assists and 15 digs.
Chesser was one of five seniors on the team. The other four are Lydia Simmons, Abby Morris, Kennedy Sheats and Kealeigh Hill.
Hartselle finishes 34-24 in its first season under Crumpton, who said she's excited for what the future holds.
"We really pushed a mindset change early on and it took them a little while to buy in," Crumpton said. "I was really excited with how we finished the season and I couldn't be more thrilled for the future of Hartselle volleyball."
Hartselle was one of five area teams to advance to the state tournament. The other four were Priceville, West Morgan, Lawrence County and Lindsay Lane. Those four teams were eliminated with first-round losses on Wednesday.
