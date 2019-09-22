FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Hartselle turned in a strong performance on Saturday at the Wilco Tournament near Nashville, winning four matches before falling to Nolensville (Tenn.) in a three-set elimination match.
Hartselle opened the tournament with sweeps of Whitehouse Heritage (25-15, 25-8), Summertown (25-21, 25-16), Oakland (25-8, 25-10) and Camden Central (25-18, 25-12).
The Tigers were eliminated by Nolensville 25-23, 21-25, 15-12.
Hailey Holshouser led Hartselle with 46 kills and 62 digs.
Lillyanna Cartee had 25 kills and 39 digs, while Grace Leighton added 105 assists and 31 digs. Tori Hughes had 50 digs.
The Tigers record now stands at an impressive 33-5.
