Former Hartselle volleyball player Melissa-Paul Hill Gardner became a state champion again Saturday.
Gardner coached the Cowan High School volleyball team to the Indiana Class A state championship.
The Blackhawks (30-4) defeated Trinity Lutheran, 3-2 (30-28, 25-19, 21-25, 23-25, 15-5) to take the Indiana High School Athletic Association championship trophy.
“I wasn’t happy for me, I wasn’t happy for my coaching staff,” Gardner told the Muncie, Ind., Star Press. “I was happy for the 14 girls that put in so much work and did everything I asked.”
Gardner played on Hartselle’s 2012 state championship team. Cowan’s only other volleyball state championship also came in 2012.
After high school, Gardner played volleyball at Wallace State in Hanceville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.