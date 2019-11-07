Former Hartselle volleyball player Melissa-Paul Hill Gardner is one win away from being a state championship coach in Indiana.
Gardner is the volleyball coach at Cowan High School in Cowan, Indiana. Her team plays Trinity Lutheran on Saturday for the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class A state championship. The game will be played at Ball State University at 10 a.m. CST.
The Cowan Blackhawks (29-4) are the No. 2-ranked team in Class A. Trinity Lutheran (30-5) is ranked No. 1.
Gardner played on Hartselle’s 2012 state championship team. Cowan’s only volleyball state championship came in 2012.
After high school, Gardner played volleyball at Wallace State in Hanceville.
