HARTSELLE — For the first time since 2012, the Hartselle Tigers are headed to the state quarterfinals.
The Tigers shook off a rough start Friday, coming from behind to beat Center Point 36-26.
"This is amazing feeling," said Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore of his team's first third-round appearance in a decade. "It's not our end goal, but it's another step toward it."
In what was almost an identical start to last year's playoff loss to Gardendale, the Tigers found themselves in a deep hole early. An opening-drive interception, as well as a roughing-the-passer penalty that extended Center Point's second drive, led to the Eagles grabbing a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Tigers also turned it over on downs at the 1-yard line.
But unlike last season, this team was more battle-tested and more prepared to rally.
"We've been through some fires," said Moore. "We didn't play well, and for us to fight back, not once, but twice I think speaks volumes of our kids."
Hartselle responded to the 14-point deficit with 23 unanswered points.
Quarterback Jack Smith connected with Izayah Fletcher on a 33-yard touchdown for the Tiger's first score. Smith finished 15 of 19 for 183 yards passing and added a 49-yard rushing score on Hartselle's first drive of the second half.
Running back Ri Fletcher carried the ball 25 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns of 3, 7 and 2 yards.
Normally a big-play back, Fletcher had to grind out his yards.
"We have to be able to run the ball, and that's what we work on all week," Fletcher said. "Get the yards we need and run the clock down. That's our focus, and we did that tonight."
After a fumble and a subsequent 40-yard touchdown pass, Hartselle was again trailing, this time 26-23.
The Tigers answered by driving downfield to take the lead right back.
"I'm speechless with how this team performed," said Smith. "We got down so many times, but we just kept our heads up and battled back."
The Tigers capitalized on a Center Point fumble to increase their lead to 36-26. Drake Borden sealed the win with his second interception of the night.
Next week Hartselle (12-0) will travel to Mountain Brook for the third round of the state playoffs.
