Kylie Winton remembers when she was a young girl going to watch Lawrence County softball games.
“My uncle Don (Smith) was an assistant coach,” Winton said. “I remember Mallory Patterson playing. It’s kind of crazy to think that this many years later I would be competing against her.”
Hartselle High's Winton is the winner in The Daily’s online contest for the Favorite Class 5A-7A Player of the Year. She was The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2018 and shared the honor with teammate Kallie Cartee in 2019.
One year later, Winton wins the online contest for Favorite Player of the Year in the 2000s by a wide margin over Patterson, The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2012. Winton tallied 2,145 votes to 506 for Patterson. Lawrence County’s Sallie Beth Burch was third with 306.
“I have to admit I voted for myself as many times as I could,” Winton said. “When you compete, you always want to win. I had a lot of support on social media from friends and family. That’s always appreciated.”
Winton received the most votes in the first round with 889. It looked like she was going to take the semifinal round, too, but Patterson rallied late to win, 2,549 to 2,511.
Coming from behind to take a big win is nothing new for Winston. One of the all-time great highlights in Hartselle softball history was Winton’s hit that won the 2018 6A state championship.
The junior outfielder cracked a single into left field that sent pinch-runner Hannah Grace Beavis home with the game-winning run in a 6-5 win in eight innings. Hartselle trailed 5-3 after six innings.
“Winning the state championship with a walk-off hit was definitely the greatest memory,” Winton said. “There were a lot of great memories from that day. The bus ride home was special. The way we came together as a team to win it all was special.
“Until you have experienced winning a state championship you don’t know what it really feels like. People who have done it before can tell you, but that feeling when you experience with your teammates is really special.”
Winton was the state’s 6A Player of the Year in that championship season. She hit .448 with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs. She followed that up with a senior season that saw her hit .408 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs.
If Winton had wanted to play softball in college, she would have had several different opportunities. Instead she decided to concentrate on academics. She’s attending UAH working toward a master’s in business administration.
“My goal is to one day be the boss at an engineering company,” Winton said.
