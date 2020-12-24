HARTSELLE — For Hartselle's Lillyanna Cartee, volleyball is in her blood.
The senior has been a star for the Tigers for almost five years. That is no surprise given her family. Misty Thomas (Cartee's mother) and Kristy Thomas (Cartee's aunt) were stars at East Lawrence back in the 1990s. Their skills and talent helped mold Cartee into the player she is today.
"There was definitely some pressure," Cartee said. "I come from the Cartees and the Thomases. They are both very athletically gifted families, so there was a lot of pressure to be successful."
Cartee has taken the pressure head on and used it to turn out an All-Star career.
This season she finished with 574 kills, 645 digs and 67 blocks while leading the Tigers to the Class 6A state finals.
It is because of this that she was chosen to be the Decatur Daily's volleyball Player of the Year.
"This feels so good," Cartee said of the honor. "I remember being pulled up in eight grade being so nervous, but now it's hard to imagine my life without Hartselle volleyball."
Cartee first played for the Tigers in 2016 under head coach Tanya Lybarger.
While common in smaller schools, pulling an eighth grader up to the varsity at a program like Hartselle was unheard of at the time. However, Lybarger thought the gamble was worth the risk, and it paid off as Cartee was a vital part of the Tigers' run to state that year, and every year thereafter.
"She's just one of those athletes that works, and she's a competitor. That's something you can't teach," Lybarger said. "When we pulled her up, she had to step in and play in place of a starter that got sick at a tournament. I was very impressed with her then, and she was a key part of our program from then on."
The experiences of 2016 helped set Cartee up to be the star player she would become.
"I felt that I would be successful later on, but the players on that team really welcomed me in," she said. "I feel like Hartselle's program set me up for all the success that I've had."
--
A needed family
Lybarger is the Decatur Daily's Coach of the Year. The honor is the third for the veteran coach and second in as many years.
"I was excited because for two years in a row I've gotten to be in a picture with one of my players. Last year with Hailey (Holshouser) and this year with Lillyanna," she said, "It's nice to be chosen for Coach of the Year and things like that. We've had a lot of wins and losses, but I think the important thing to me as a coach is the relationships I've built."
A year after earning her 1,000 wins, Lybarger led the Tigers to a 54-win season and a trip to the 6A state final. Along the way, they pulled off an upset of Spanish Fort in the semifinals.
Lybarger has had a lot of special seasons, including in 2012 when Hartselle won the 5A state championship, a team her daughter was on.
But this year's team and season was special to Lybarger for reasons not just on the court.
In November 2017 tragedy struck as Lybarger's husband of 27 years, Scott, died from a heart attack.
The current seniors, who were freshman at the time, had to be there for their coach just as she always was for them.
"The first season after my husband passed, I had days that just weren't good, and sometimes that’s what I would tell them," Lybarger said. "But the specialness about this senior group is they picked up that leadership role on days that weren't going well for me, and that really helped me get through things."
"When something like that happens, it makes you realize what's important," she said. "I love volleyball and I love to win, (but the) relationships I have with these girls are what's most important to me."
