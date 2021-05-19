MONTGOMERY — Hartselle celebrated what it thought was the winning run in the Class 6A state championship game today, but Faith Academy successfully appealed the play and went on to a 14-7 victory in the decisive third game of their championship series.
Hartselle appeared to have won on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning. Faith Academy then appealed the play asking if the runner left third base before the catch. The third base umpire ruled he did, resulting in an out and sending the game into extra innings tied 7-7.
Faith Academy scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning against the stunned Tigers, and Hartselle failed to score in the bottom of the eighth.
Video of the play hit social media before the game had ended. The television coverage on WOTM, the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s flagship TV station, even synched the catch of JoJo Williamson’s fly ball with Peyton Steele’s tag at third. The call appeared to be open to questioning.
Right now there is no video replay review in high school baseball in Alabama. The state has instituted it in football.
Hartselle forced the decisive third game in the series by defeating Faith Academy 8-3 earlier on Wednesday. Faith won the series opener 10-1 on Tuesday.
In Game 3, the teams traded the lead multiple times. Hartselle fell behind 3-0 before going ahead 4-3, and then the game was tied 4-4. Faith led 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before Hartselle scored three times to tie the game again. The score was still 7-all when the pivotal play occurred.
Look for more Decatur Daily coverage of the game in print and online Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.