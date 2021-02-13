TOWN CREEK — When Justin Henley took over at Hatton, the No. 1 goal on his mind was winning an area championship.
It was a feat the Hornets hadn't accomplished in 17 years, but the first-year coach knew that in order to return to the glory days of Hatton basketball, it was something they had to achieve.
Friday night, the Hornets did just that.
Hatton knocked off Whitesburg Christian 73-66 in the Class 2A, Area 14 championship game to claim a title that had eluded the Hornets since 2004.
"That was a goal of ours since the day I got here," Henley said. "Hopefully they understand this isn't the end goal, but I'm so proud of these kids and the way they've worked for this."
Henley is a former All-State player for Hatton, helping lead the Hornets to the Class 2A state championship game as a senior in 1999.
"It's really special for me. Hatton is a special place with a lot of special people here that hopefully are glad I'm here and want me to be here for a long time," Henley said. "Winning at Hatton, there's nothing like it. I've done it as a player and now to do it as a coach, like I said, there's nothing like it."
Hatton led 39-32 at halftime and 55-48 after three quarters.
Kris O'Dell finished the game with 20 points while Carter Reed had 10. Both players made the all-tournament team.
Ridge Harrison was the Hornets' leading scorer, finishing with 23 points. Harrison has started for the Hornets for four years.
"This is what I've wanted to do my whole life, win an area championship here," Harrison said.
Hatton will host Mars Hill on Tuesday in a subregional.
"We're hoping to make a big run," Harrison said. "I think people overlook us a bit, but we think we can go a long way."
--
R.A. Hubbard girls 54, Shoals Christian 50 (OT): The Chiefs came from behind Friday night to defeat the Flame in overtime and win the Class 1A, Area 16 championship. Alex Orr led the Chiefs with 18 points, while Honesty Lee finished with 10.
