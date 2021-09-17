TOWN CREEK — The Hatton Hornets fell 25-24 to Colbert County on Friday night in heartbreaking fashion.
Looking for their first win ever over the Indians, the Hornets raced to a 16-13 halftime lead.
Colbert County went up 19-16 in the third but the Hornets took the lead back 24-19.
Colbert County would score the final touchdown though, sealing the win.
Hatton quarterback Briley Kerby and running back Carsen Reed both had rushing touchdowns in the game. Braden Stafford, a defensive lineman, had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Hatton (1-3) will travel to East Lawrence next week for a cross county non-region game.
