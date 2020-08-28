Hatton's road football game at Central Florence that was originally scheduled for tonight has been moved to Saturday.
The game will start at 6 p.m. and is the Hornets' season opener
Athens will also open its season at home in a game previously scheduled for Saturday vs. James Clemens.
Ardmore's home game vs. Elkmont is still set for Friday at 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.