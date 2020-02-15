HANCEVILLE — The official program for the Northwest Regional lists Hatton’s Kami Kirk at 5-foot-8.
The junior insists she’s 6-1. Friday afternoon at Wallace State she played even bigger than that.
Kirk scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Hatton to a 44-36 win over Altamont. The victory sends Hatton (28-5) to the Class 2A Northwest Regional championship game Tuesday at 4 p.m.
“Kami really came through for us,” Hatton coach Chasta Chamness said.
The game was a defensive struggle with Altamont leading 21-17 at halftime. Hatton outscored Altamont 12-9 in the third quarter and 15-6 in the fourth quarter. Kirk scored 13 points and had six rebounds in the second half.
“We’re just proud to be here,” Chamness said. “It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win when it’s survive and advance.”
Neither team shot the ball well. Hatton hit 10 of 34 to 14 of 44 for Altamont. The difference was at the free throw line. Hatton scored over half its points on free throws, making 23 of 37.
Hatton faces Cold Springs in the regional championship game. It’s a rematch from a regional semifinal last year that Cold Springs won 49-33 on the way to a state championship.
Three other area teams tried to keep their seasons alive Friday. The Athens girls fell in Class 5A to G.W. Carver of Birmingham, 47-37. The Tanner girls lost in the Class 2A semifinals to defending state champion Cold Springs, 54-42. The Tanner boys lost to Vincent, 52-41.
G.W. Carver girls 47, Athens 37: The game was tied 20-20 at halftime, but the second half was all Carver. The Rams from Birmingham outscored Athens 16-6 in the third quarter to build a lead the Golden Eagles could not overcome.
Athens shot just 25.5% from the field (14 of 55). The Golden Eagles were 0 for 16 from behind the 3-point line.
“I’ve always thought you can be successful (at Wallace) if you brought a scrappy team that could play great defense,” Athens coach Eddie Murphree said. “But you have to be able to score points, and we couldn’t do that today.”
Athens’ Caroline Bachus scored 16 points and had 14 rebounds. Guard Nahyriah Timmons had 12 points. Bachus is a sophomore, and Timmons is a junior. Athens loses two seniors and could be a threat to return to Wallace next year.
Cold Springs girls 54, Tanner 42: The Eagles got off to a quick start and led 33-21 at halftime thanks to five 3-point baskets.
Sophomore Keyera Jeanes led Tanner (14-13) with 13 points. Freshman Shauna Fletcher had 10 points. Junior Miracle Scott had 11 rebounds to go with six points.
Tanner had no seniors on the roster this season. Scott was the only junior.
Vincent boys 52, Tanner 41: Seniors Malik Atkins and JJ Jones combined for 34 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Rattlers to top the Yellow Jackets.
Tanner (19-8) trailed 23-21 at halftime and 35-30 after three quarters. Jones finished with 20 points, including 12 in the second half. Atkins scored 14.
Cold shooting did in the Rattlers. They shot just 24% (14 of 58) to 45% for Vincent (22 of 49).
The game was a rematch of the regional finals last year when Tanner beat Vincent, 46-33, to advance to the state tournament in Birmingham.
