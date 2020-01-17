MOULTON — Hatton’s girls breezed to the finals of the Lawrence County Tournament with a big win Thursday.
The Hornets beat East Lawrence, 64-22. Hatton, which is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, had all the points it needed after scoring 25 in the first quarter.
Hatton advances to face tonight’s winner of Lawrence County vs. R.A. Hubbard in Saturday’s championship game at 6 p.m.
The Hornets’ first quarter was paced by Kamie Kirk with eight points and Kailyn Quails with two 3-point baskets. Hatton hit four 3’s in the first quarter and eight in the game.
Hatton led 33-13 at halftime and 55-17 after three quarters.
Quails led Hatton (17-5) with 19 points. Kirk had 16. Devora Izquierdo had 10 points for East Lawrence (6-15).
--
Lawrence County boys 67, East Lawrence 38: Malik Strickland scored 14 points in the first quarter to lead the Red Devils to victory. He ended the game scoring 28 points in three quarters of play.
Lawrence County (18-4) advances to Saturday’s finals at 7:30 p.m. vs. the winner of tonight’s game between Hatton and R.A. Hubbard.
The Red Devils opened the game with a 28-point first quarter. They scored 21 in the second quarter to take a 49-20 lead at halftime.
Tayi Strickland scored 14 points for Lawrence County. John Humphries added nine points. Ten players scored for Lawrence County, which will be playing in the finals for the third straight year.
Payton Davenport led East Lawrence (1-18) with 10 points. Coleman Garner scored eight and Peyton Kelly added seven.
