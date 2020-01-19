MOULTON — Kailyn Quails had a night to remember.
The Hatton freshman scored the winning points in the Hornets’ 50-48 win over Lawrence County that decided the girls championship in the Lawrence County Tournament.
Quails hit the game-winner with 12 seconds left to play. She scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and 25 in the game to earn Most Valuable Player honors.
Lawrence County’s Malik Strickland was the MVP on the boys side with 19 points in the Red Devils’ 64-60 win over R.A. Hubbard. The Chiefs were the two-time defending champions.
--
Hatton girls 50, Lawrence County 48: The Hornets trailed 26-21 at halftime, but used a big third quarter to cut the lead to 35-33 heading into the fourth. Hatton outscored Lawrence County 17-13 in the deciding fourth quarter.
Lawrence County’s Sadie Thompson had a big night, too. She led the Red Devils (11-10) with 26 points.
Hatton (18-5) is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A.
--
Lawrence County boys 64, R.A. Hubbard 60: The Red Devils raced out to a 30-22 halftime lead and were up 50-41 headed into the fourth quarter.
R.A. Hubbard (14-9) wouldn’t go away. The Chiefs cut the lead to 58-55 with 1:32 left to play. That would be as close as they would get.
Tayi Strickland joined his brother in double figures with 17 points. Garrett Lee had 11.
Keyondrick Cobb and Tyrus Johnson both had 16 points to lead R.A. Hubbard (14-9). Trenton Hampton scored 13 and Montoya Kellogg added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.