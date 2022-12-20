HATTON — For the Hatton Hornets, there's not much sweeter than beating the Lawrence County Red Devils.
The rivalry is as intense as it gets, and getting a win means a lot.
Getting a clean sweep means even more, and that's exactly what the Hornets did Monday night.
With no Lawrence County tournament in 2023, the two teams met for the final time this season. The result was Hatton coming away with a 54-48 win.
"It feels so good honestly," Hatton coach Erika Little said. "My seniors have been playing these girls a long time so to go out with two wins over them, that's a big deal."
In her final game against the Red Devils, Hatton star Kailyn Quails finished with a game-high 26 points, including 16 in the second half.
"In the second half, I started to drive more because they were in foul trouble and that really opened things up," Quails said. "I never thought we could beat them twice so this is pretty special."
The game mirrored the first encounter between the two squads.
The Red Devils controlled the first half, leading 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 26-21 at halftime.
The second half was a different story. The Hornets led 38-35 after the third quarter.
"I've about come to the conclusion we're a second-half team," Little said. "We've had good third and fourth quarters all year. I don't know why we start slow sometimes but as long we finish, that's all that matters."
In the first meeting, Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr identified his team's lack of defensive intensity. This time he said new issues arose.
"Anytime you play Hatton, they're going to test your toughness, and I think we have to find a new level of toughness," Orr said. "I also thought we lost focus at times. We lost their shooters multiple times and that can't happen."
Aside from Quails' 26, Brianna Oliver had 13 points for Hatton and Dagen Brown had 10.
Taylor Williams led Lawrence County with 16, while Skye Letson added 11.
• Hatton boys 67, Lawrence County 63, OT: Hatton overcame a late four-point deficit to remain undefeated.
The Hornets (10-0) trailed by 4 with less than 4 minutes, but came back to force overtime. Hatton outscored the Red Devils 6-2 in the overtime period.
Kyle Hampton led Hatton with 22 points, while Kahne Little added 21. Connor Southern had 20 for Lawrence County.
