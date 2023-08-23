Lay of the land
The Hornets are in Class 2A, Region 8 with Falkville, Lexington, Red Bay, Sheffield, Tanner and Tharptown.
--
Head coach
Denton Bowling is in his eighth season at Hatton. The Hornets are 39-49 with three playoff appearances under Bowling.
--
Last season
Hatton (7-3, 4-2) finished third in 2A, Region 8 and advanced to the 2A state playoffs.
--
Words to grow on
After reaching the 2A state playoffs last year with a large group of seniors, the Hornets are in a rebuilding process with a new group of players.
“We got to replace a lot as far as players go," Bowling said. "We lost a quarterback, lost some linebackers, and those are two really important positions in the game of football. On top of that, we lose a running back, a couple of receivers and a couple of offensive linemen. You got to find somebody to step up and replace that. That’s the expectation going in, is hopefully we can start off fast, but I believe in realistic expectations and I think it’s going to take us time to get acclimated to what we want to try to achieve both offensively and defensively.”
--
Quarterback
All-county quarterback Briley Kerby wrapped up his career in Hatton last year and left a big hole to fill. Kerby threw for 797 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. He also rushed for 910 yards and 10 touchdowns. Bowling said that his starting quarterback has not been determined, but it is between two competitors: sophomore Tasean Love and junior Kenyon Suggs. Both had reps at wide receiver in 2022 and will now get to be on the other end of the passing game. Last year, Love made the all-county team with his work at receiver with 272 yards and six touchdowns.
“Both of them are versatile athletes, one of them is a little older, but both are inexperienced at the varsity level,” Bowling said. “Tasean’s got a little bit of experience but both of them are unique in what they’re able to do and their ability to help the team.”
--
Offense
All-county running back and linebacker Carsen Reed graduated. Reed rushed for 1,921 yards with 36 touchdowns in 2022. Bowling said they will have a running back by committee this year as the Hornets haven’t locked down a replacement for Reed. He said they had a few players in mind, including K.D. Porter, Karvieon Black and Terrion Clopton.
On the offensive line, the Hornets will have to replace two of their three all-county linemen. Braden Stafford will have to be replaced after he recorded 27 pancake blocks last year. So will Jacob Fountain, who had 12 pancake blocks last year. However, Kole McMillian will retake his position on the offensive line after finishing last year with 11 pancake blocks.
Also departing last year was Jace Terry.
--
Defense
Two of the four of Hatton’s all-county defensive players return. All-county defensive lineman Weston Burney, who had 43 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries, a sack and three fumbles last year, moves to linebacker. All-county lineman Trace Hill also returns. He had 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last year. Also making an appearance for the first time as a linebacker is last year's running back, Alex Brackin.
Micah Harville will have to be replaced. He had 65 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Stafford, who made all-county at defensive lineman but graduated, finished with 47 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three hurries, a sack and two forced fumbles.
Linebacker Jasper Crumpton and free safety Wil Steadman are two other Hornets who departed last year on defense.
--
Must-see games
Bowling pointed to the games against East Lawrence and Class 3A Geraldine as games to watch. The game against East Lawrence has become a rivalry game, according to Bowling. He also said Geraldine would be hard to beat as it is a 3A team that made last year's playoff quarterfinals.
--
Final word
“I hope that we’ve got some guys to step up and fill the void as it pertains to leadership," Bowling said. "We’ve had some good leaders in the past, we’ve made the playoffs two years in a row but haven’t made it over that first round hump yet. We’ve had some really tough draws, we put ourselves in position to get those draws, but we haven’t finished games we’ve needed to finish. I think the goal some of my guys have is to host the first round of the playoffs.”
