HATTON — Braden Stafford knew he had a decision to make.
Spread out in front of him were hats to five different schools. But, only one would be his new home.
After initially picking up a hat for Bethel University, the Hatton senior offensive lineman tossed it aside, opting instead for the hat from the University of Central Arkansas.
Stafford signed his scholarship paperwork just moments later, ensuring on National Signing Day that he would be a part of the Bears' football program.
"Central Arkansas was my second DI (Division I) offer and ever since they've kept in constant contact with me," Stafford said. "When I went up there and checked it out, that purple and gray (turf) field just felt like home."
Central Arkansas is famous for its field that features an overdose of the school colors of purple and gray instead of the usual green.
A three-sport athlete, Stafford started for the Hornets on both the offensive and defensive lines for four years. He becomes Hatton's second ever Division I football signee.
"The great thing about Braden is he has great bend and that's huge for someone his size," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "By being a three-sport athlete, he's allowed himself to develop into an athlete that can move well. He'll have a chance to make an impact early."
Athens pair sign
Two athletes from Athens signed on Wednesday. Running back Kameron Gatewood is joining the program at Tuskegee University.
The Athens wrestling program also had a signee. Isaiah Unger signed with Elmhurst University in Illinois. Unger wrestles in the 160-pound division.
