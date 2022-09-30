TANNER — The Hatton Hornets made a statement Friday night.
The Hornets went on the road to Rip Swanner Stadium and shut down the high-powered Tanner offense, defeating the Rattlers 50-13.
"Man it was amazing," said defensive back Cole Borden of the team's performance.
"We just went out there and played ball," added fellow defensive back Alex Brackin.
Tanner came into the contest averaging 49 points per game. Despite missing star Karl Parham, the Rattlers still boasted a slew of talented playmakers at every position,
Hatton was up for the challenge, however, holding Tanner scoreless in the first half and forcing the Rattlers to turn over on downs three times in plus territory before ultimately holding them 17 points below their previous season low.
"I know they were a little under-(manned), but so were we," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "I'm not going to take anything away from these kids because that's an offense that scores nearly 50 a game."
The Hatton offense wasn't too shabby either.
Two weeks after sputtering in a 21-6 loss to Falkville, the Hornets couldn't be stopped, scoring seven touchdowns and punting just once.
"Briley (Kerby) is going to be Briley, but our receivers really bounced back after a tough game at Falkville," Bowling said. "Then our offensive line play was excellent and we ground and pounded behind them all night."
Kerby opened the scoring on the first drive with a 1-yard touchdown run after breaking a 66-yard run to set it up. The senior quarterback finished with four touchdowns on the night including a 27-yard run, a 29-yard pass to Tasean Love and a 34-yard pass to Kyle Hampton.
Carsen Reed had two touchdown runs of 14 and 69 yards, while Kaden Porter had a 5-yard scoring run.
Tanner's two second half touchdowns came from quarterback Skylar Thompson, who connected with Jerrick Thompson for scores of 45 yards and 6 yards.
The win moves Hatton to 5-1 and 2-1 in Class 2A Region 8, while Tanner drops to 4-3, 2-2 in region play.
Despite playing sloppy football at times, including three fumbles, Hatton showed Friday that it's poised to vie for a top seed in the region
"It's never a good thing to play sloppy. But to be able to overcome it I think shows where this program has come," Bowling said. "We're still trying to be the best version of ourselves we can be and I think we've yet to reach that."
Bowling said the team has an important game next week at home vs Sheffield. A win there would likely set up a de facto region championship with Lexington on Oct. 14.
The Hornets believe they're up for the challenge.
"I think we put the region on notice tonight," said Cole Borden.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.