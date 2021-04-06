DANVILLE — What a difference a month can make.
A month after Hatton softball took a one-run loss to Danville, the story changed drastically Monday.
Hatton, the Class 2A No. 3 ranked team, traveled to take Class 2A No. 7 ranked Hawks and used 15 hits to come away with an 11-0 win.
“Before the game we had a heart to heart discussion. We had started to see some complacency set (in) and (talked about) going out on the field letting whatever happens happen,” Hatton coach Denton Bowling said.
“I think we came into today’s game with the right attitude. The biggest thing to me was I didn’t even dodge a ball in foul territory. The willingness and desire to use the middle of the field was the biggest growth I saw.”
Hatton (16-12) got things going early as Lillie McGregor blasted a two-run home run in the second at-bat of the game.
An inning later Hatton pushed the score to 6-0 when Bradyn Mitchell and Ashlyn Potter hit RBI singles and Dagen Brown drove two runs in on a double.
Mitchell was the star of the show as she finished the game with four hits and five RBIs, including a fourth inning grand slam. The junior and third-year starter has begun to blossom at the leadoff spot.
“We tried that with Bradyn last year in a COVID-shortened year and didn’t really get all we wanted out of it,” Bowling said. “Her problem was she pressed too much at times, but when she gets the barrel on the ball and finds a way on base and then turns around and blasts a grand slam, you can’t ask for much more.
“She’s having a phenomenal year and hopefully she’ll continue that.”
Mitchell has been the Hornets’ ace in the circle this season as well, but Hatton is searching for a No. 2 pitcher.
The result was a combined shutout from Ashlyn Potter and Brianna Oliver. Potter surrendered no hits in three innings, while Oliver gave up just two hits over two innings.
