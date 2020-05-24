When it comes to The Daily’s Player of the Year honors, nobody has done it like Hillary Carpenter.
The Hatton Hornets star won it four straight years from 2010-2013. That’s to be expected when you lead your team to four straight state championships while taking four state tournament MVP honors.
“Hillary is a winner. She’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen,” Hatton coach John Smith said in 2013. “From pitching to hitting to fielding her position, she can do it all. She really is an incredible player.”
Carpenter is a finalist in The Daily’s Favorite Players of the Year Contest. Joining her in the final round for Class 1A-4A are East Lawrence’s Anna Kate Segars and Danville’s Kristy Roberts.
Voting in the finals begins today and lasts three days. First round and semifinal round votes to not carry over to the finals. You can vote once a day.
Segars dominated in the semifinal round with 773 votes. Roberts was second with 441. Carpenter had 427.
How special was Carpenter’s high school career? Well, how many players have a college signing before their senior season begins with three state championship trophies sitting on the table?
In her senior season, Carpenter went 33-6 with 234 strikeouts and a 1.75 ERA. She hit .466 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs. Her career numbers at Hatton showed a .450 batting average and a 1.50 ERA.
Carpenter went on to star at North Alabama, where she was a key part of the Lions' NCAA Division II national championship team in 2016.
“People give me compliments all the time, but I’ve never viewed myself as a great player,” Carpenter said.
Segars and Roberts made impacts with their bats and their speed. Segars hit .622 with 12 home runs in 90 at bats in 2018. She was 60 for 60 on stolen base attempts.
Roberts hit .594 in what was her junior season in 2004. She had 16 triples and scored 67 runs. She was 52 of 52 on stolen base attempts.
“I’m not scared to run against anybody,” Roberts said in 2004. “I’m pretty confident when I’m on base.”
She finished her career with the national record of 306 stolen bases and 151 consecutive stolen bases.
