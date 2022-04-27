HATTON — Throughout her career, Hatton's Chasta Chamness had plenty of success.
The girls basketball coach for the Hornets put together numerous strong teams, with her 2021 team likely being her best.
But while the 2021 team might have been the best overall, 25-3 and state runner up, 2022 was arguably Chamness' best coaching performance.
Going into the season, Hatton had already lost four starters from 2021's state finals team. Midway through, the Hornets would lose two more starters, including the team's second leading scorer, to ACL injuries. In the finals of the county tournament, Hatton played with more people in street clothes on the bench than active players.
However, led by Chamness, the Hornets were able to overcome the obstacles, finish 16-11 and advance all the way to the Elite Eight for a third consecutive year.
"This season was probably the most fun I've had coaching," Chamness said. "With everything we went through, what the girls did for us to get back to the Elite Eight was something special to see."
Because of her season, Chamness has been chosen as the 2022 Decatur Daily 1A-4A girls coach of the year.
Chamness said lessons learned from 2021's state runner up season helped make 2022 an unforgettable season.
"You know when we made the run to the state finals, I was so locked in that I never took the time to enjoy the ride," Chamness said. "That was something I really preached to my girls this year. Just enjoy each and every moment."
A fitting farewell
The 2022 season will also be special for Chamness because it turned out to be her last.
Chamness announced she was stepping down from coaching in March.
"I've been doing this half my life," Chamness said. "I've always been told that you will know when it's time, and I just feel like that time is now."
Chamness will go down as one of the best to coach at Hatton. In her last four seasons, the Hornets won three area championships, advanced to the regional tournament all four years and made the state finals in 2021. She helped bring Hatton back to among the elite in Alabama high school girls basketball.
"It puts a smile on my face and a tear in my eye as I think about how tremendously blessed I've been to be a part of this program," Chamness said. "You always want to leave a place better than you found it. That was my goal in mind, and I hope I was able to do that."
