HANCEVILLE — Junior Kami Kirk scored 18 points and freshman Kailyn Quails had 14, but it wasn’t enough to carry the Hatton Hornets to Birmingham.
The Cold Springs Eagles, the defending 2A state champion, beat Hatton, 50-47, to take the Northwest Regional championship Tuesday at Wallace State.
Hatton advanced to the finals with a 44-36 win over Altamont last Friday.
“Our goal was to win a game at Wallace this time, and we did that,” Hatton coach Chasta Chamness said. “We just fell a little short today.”
Hatton led 13-12 after the first quarter, but trailed 24-20 at halftime. Cold Springs had a 40-33 lead after three quarters. Hatton could get no closer than three points in the fourth quarter. Cold Springs hit eight of 12 free throws in the final quarter.
“They hit their free throws like all good teams do,” Chamness said.
Hatton lost in the regional last year to Cold Springs. Expectations for the Hornets were high this season, but a season-ending injury early in the season to point guard Josie Harville was a big blow. Mallory Lane took over at point guard, but played just two minutes Tuesday before leaving with an ankle sprain. She didn’t return.
“This team has been through a lot,” Chamness said. “We have three seniors on the team. With Kami and Kailyn coming back along with Josie and Mallory our goal is Birmingham. We won’t be happy unless we get there.”
Hatton had the edge on Cold Springs in the paint, 24-16, and second chance points, 13-2.
Cold Springs is coached by Tammy West, daughter of Danny Welborn, an All-State player at Danville in the 1960s. The regional MVP was Toni West, Tammy daughter and Welborn’s granddaughter. Falkville girls assistant coach Bailey West is another of Tammy’s daughter.
John Welborn, Tammy’s brother, is the girls coach at West Point. The Warriors play Madison Academy today at 9 for the Class 5A girls championship.
