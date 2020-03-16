West Morgan’s Yarahy Marcelino and Hatton’s Jairdo Lopez-Hernandez will be part of All-Star Week in Montgomery in July.
The two will participate in the All-Star Week cross country competition. Marcelino will run for the North girls team. Lopez-Hernandez will run for the North boys team.
The North-South cross country races will be July 15 on the Auburn University-Montgomery campus.
All-Star Week is July 13-17. It features competition in football, baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, basketball, tennis, golf and cross country.
The events are sponsored by the Alabama High Schools' Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
