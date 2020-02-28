Hatton's Connor West has signed a golf scholarship with the University of Mobile.
West is believed to be the first golfer from Hatton ever to sign a golf scholarship.
The son of Paul and Paige West was the Lawrence County Tournament champion in 2019.
