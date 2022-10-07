HATTON — Hatton moved a step closer to the school’s second consecutive playoff berth by defeating visiting Sheffield 60-34 Friday night.
The Hornets are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in 2A, Region 8 competition, while the Bulldogs dropped to 1-3 in region play and 4-4 overall.
Hatton has several paths to the state playoffs, but the easiest road is to win its remaining games, which are against region foes Lexington and Red Bay.
“Ultimately, you want to play your first-round playoff game at home, and the simplest way to assure this is to win,” said Denton Bowling, who is in his seventh season as the Hornets’ head coach.
Four teams from the region make it to the playoffs, with the top two finishers hosting first-round playoff games.
Hatton got off to a shaky started against Sheffield when the Hornets fumbled the opening kickoff. The Bulldogs only lead came six plays following the turnover when Calvin Madden scored the first of three touchdowns on a 3-yard- run.
Brian Soria added the PAT, making the score 7-0 with 10:54 left in the first quarter.
Hatton took the following kickoff and promptly marched 80 yards to take the lead for good. Carson Reed scored on a 4-yard run and Briley Kirby added the 2-point conversion to make the score 8-7.
On the Hornets’ next possession, Kirby tossed the first of three touchdowns, this one being an 18-yard pass to Tasean Love. Reed’s second touchdown moments later and Kirby’s third 2-point conversion increased Hatton’s advantage to 24-7 with 2:14 remaining in the first quarter.
Sheffield trimmed into Hatton’s lead when Madden scored on a 2-yard run with 9:01 left in the first half.
But Kirby foiled the Bulldog comeback attempt with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Hampton. Alex Brackin added a 11-yard touchdown run as Hatton led 36-15 at intermission.
Sheffield quarterback Brian Doll opened the second-half scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run, but Hatton also scored on its first possession when Brackin reached the end zone for the second time in the game.
Friday’s win assures Hatton of at least the school’s 36th winning season for a program that started in 1941. After losing the first six meetings with Sheffield, the Hornets have won the last three.
