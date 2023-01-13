HATTON — In what was another exciting meeting between Hatton and Lexington, the Hornets came away with the victory.
Trailing by one point, Lexington inbounded the ball with 16 seconds remaining.
Hatton's defense stiffened and stymied the Bears, forcing a shot at the buzzer that was blocked by Hatton's Braden Stafford and Cooper Oliver to seal the 55-54 win.
"I was proud of Cooper coming in and just doing what I asked," said Hatton head coach Justin Henley. "He came over and helped. Him and Braden made a great play."
After trailing 10-8 after the first quarter, Hatton came back to lead 21-17 at halftime and built a 41-33 lead by the end of the third quarter. The Hornets' lead disappeared in the fourth as Lexington fought its way back.
But as they have many times this season, Hatton found a way.
"We did the same thing at their place. We got up 10 then let it slip away," Henley said. "But these guys found a way to get it done," he said of his team. "That's all you can ask for."
Kahne Little led Hatton with 15 points, while Kyle Hampton had 14. Zach Turner led Lexington with 19.
The win was a rebound for the Class 2A No. 9 Hornets after a tough loss to No. 1 Mars Hill on Monday.
"That second half (against Mars Hill) was rough, and I thought the best thing for us was to play again soon," Henley said. "Mars Hill is really good, but we didn't play our best. Credit to our guys for shaking that off and getting a big area win tonight."
Hatton girls 59, Lexington 54: Kailyn Quails scored a game high 23 and Brianna Oliver added 21 as the Hornets picked up an area win Friday night.
Hatton led the entire way, building a 35-22 lead by halftime and a 48-33 lead by the end of the third quarter.
"We have a motto of starting fast and finishing strong. I thought tonight our girls did one of their best jobs at that," said Hatton head coach Erika Little. "We had 35 points in the first half. We only had 35 total the last time we played them.
"Then our defense really stepped up at the end to help us finish the game," Little said.
