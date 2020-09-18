LEIGHTON — Briley Kerby and Jaxson Mitchell each had a rushing touchdown, but Hatton couldn’t overcome penalties and turnovers in a 24-16 loss at Colbert County on Friday.
The Hornets rushed for 126 yards, but Colbert County forced three interceptions and a fumble to maintain control of the game. Hatton was penalized 10 times for 77 yards.
Colbert County outgained the Hornets 214-153 in total yards.
Hatton hosts county foe East Lawrence next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.